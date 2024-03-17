Left Menu

Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM orders magisterial probe

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered a magisterial probe into a boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing facility in Rewari district, injuring 40 workers. The probe will be conducted by a Sub Divisional Magistrate. Saini has instructed the Rewari Deputy Commissioner to ensure the best treatment for the injured workers. The blast occurred in the industrial area of Dharuhera in Rewari, with the injured workers being taken to various hospitals for treatment. Some workers were taken to the Civil Hospital in Rewari, while others were referred to hospitals in Gurugram, Dharuhera, and Rohtak. One seriously injured worker was taken to PGIMS, Rohtak.

Updated: 17-03-2024 09:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered a magisterial probe into the boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing facility in Rewari district, which left 40 workers injured.

Officials said on Sunday that the chief minister has ordered a probe under a Sub Divisional Magistrate.

Saini has directed the Rewari Deputy Commissioner to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn injuries following the blast in the manufacturing facility in the industrial area of Dharuhera in Rewari on Saturday, police said.

Many of the injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Rewari while some were referred to other hospitals in Gurugram, Dharuhera, and Rewari.

A seriously injured worker was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

