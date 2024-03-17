Man with criminal record murdered in Pune; hunt on for assailants

A 31-year-old man having multiple criminal cases against him has been hacked to death after being shot at allegedly by eight persons in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Sunday.

The incident, which took place on Saturday night in Indapur area, seems to be the fallout of a previous enmity, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Avinash Dhanve and the police have found CCTV footage of the incident.

''We have identified eight assailants through the CCTV footage and teams have been mobilised to apprehend them,'' a senior official from Pune rural police said.

''Dhanve, who had multiple cases against him, was shot at and hacked to death,'' he said.

A previous enmity with a rival group seems to be the reason behind the killing, the official said, adding that an investigation is on into the incident.

