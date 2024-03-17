Left Menu

Man with criminal record murdered in Pune; hunt on for assailants

A 31-year-old man, Avinash Dhanve, with multiple criminal cases against him, was shot at and hacked to death by eight assailants in Pune district, Maharashtra. The incident occurred in the Indapur area and is believed to be a result of a previous enmity. CCTV footage of the attack has been found and the police have identified the suspects. Teams have been deployed to apprehend them. The police are investigating the incident and suspect that a rivalry with a different group may have been the motive behind the killing. Dhanve's history of criminal cases seems to have played a role in his tragic demise.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-03-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 09:45 IST
A 31-year-old man having multiple criminal cases against him has been hacked to death after being shot at allegedly by eight persons in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Sunday.

The incident, which took place on Saturday night in Indapur area, seems to be the fallout of a previous enmity, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Avinash Dhanve and the police have found CCTV footage of the incident.

''We have identified eight assailants through the CCTV footage and teams have been mobilised to apprehend them,'' a senior official from Pune rural police said.

''Dhanve, who had multiple cases against him, was shot at and hacked to death,'' he said.

A previous enmity with a rival group seems to be the reason behind the killing, the official said, adding that an investigation is on into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

