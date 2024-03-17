Ukrainian drones strike polling station in Zaporizhzhia region, says Russian-appointed official
Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 10:59 IST
Two Ukrainian drones attacked a polling station in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region on Sunday, said Russian-installed local official Vladimir Rogov.
The attack set the building on fire, but caused no casualties, he said on the Telegram messaging app.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
