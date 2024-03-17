Left Menu

A special court in Thane district has acquitted a 48-year-old man booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act MCOCA in a case of robbery and attempt to murder. Special judge Amit M Shete acquitted Stephen Das Swami, a driver, who was arrested for robbery and attempt to murder under relevant provisions of the IPC, Bombay Police Act and MCOCA in December 2013.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-03-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 12:14 IST
Thane court acquits man booked under MCOCA in robbery case
A special court in Thane district has acquitted a 48-year-old man booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) in a case of robbery and attempt to murder. Special judge Amit M Shete acquitted Stephen Das Swami, a driver, who was arrested for robbery and attempt to murder under relevant provisions of the IPC, Bombay Police Act and MCOCA in December 2013. The copy of the order passed on March 7 was made available on Sunday. According to the prosecution, Stephen Das Swami and another accused, Chirag Mahesh Loke (who died during the course of the trial), were accused of committing a robbery and engaging in a confrontation with police officers, leading to a violent encounter. Advocate Sagar Kolhe, who argued for the defence, informed the court that there was no substantial evidence linking Swami to a larger organised crime network.

The court highlighted several inconsistencies and procedural lapses in the prosecution's evidence. The judge also raised questions about the credibility of the eyewitnesses and pointed out the lack of independent corroborative evidence to prove the charges.

