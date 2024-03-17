Left Menu

8 get life imprisonment in 18-year-old murder case in UP's Pratapgarh

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 17-03-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 15:56 IST
  • India

A court here has awarded life imprisonment to eight men after convicting them in an 18-year-old murder case.

''The court of Additional Sessions Judge Nand Pratap Ojha on Saturday awarded life imprisonment to Ram Pyare, Vinod, Pramod, Ram Sukh, Jai Prakash, Chandra Prakash, Om Prakash and Sheetala Prasad in a 2006 case of murder,'' Government Counsel Rakesh Pratap Singh said on Sunday.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 8,000 on each of the convicts.

According to police, one Krishna Kant was attacked and killed by the accused in November of 2016 following an old rivalry over a piece of land. Police lodged an FIR regarding the matter at the Pratapgarh Kotwali police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

