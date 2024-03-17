Left Menu

UP: Poultry farm owner shoots his driver in Gorakhpur

After some heated arguments, Guddu slapped Manish, but when the driver resisted, the farm owner fired at him.Superintendent of Police city Krishan Kumar said that the man was injured due to the gunshot and has been admitted to BRD Medical College.The SP said the accused, Amrit Nath Singh has been arrested, and his licensed pistol has been seized.

PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 17-03-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 18:03 IST
A poultry farm owner shot his driver in the chest after a heated argument on Saturday evening in Sonbarsa area here, police said on Sunday.

The driver, Manish Singh, who is in a critical condition is undergoing treatment at BRD Medical College, they said.

Police arrested the poultry farm owner on Sunday and the licensed pistol used in the incident was recovered from the accused.

According to police, Manish Singh had been working as a driver for the past 10 years at the poultry farm owned by Guddu alias Amrit Nath Singh at Ramudiha village.

Manish Singh, a resident of Bhatgawan village in the AIIMS area, has allegedly been in a relationship with a woman for the past six years, they said, adding that Manish was married and had two daughters. On Saturday, Manish, his brother Shivam, and his brother-in-law Sandesh Singh arrived at Guddu's poultry farm to hold a meeting regarding the matter, police said.

During the meeting, Manish and the poultry farm owner began arguing. After some heated arguments, Guddu slapped Manish, but when the driver resisted, the farm owner fired at him.

Superintendent of Police (city) Krishan Kumar said that the man was injured due to the gunshot and has been admitted to BRD Medical College.

The SP said the accused, Amrit Nath Singh has been arrested, and his licensed pistol has been seized. The police are investigating the matter, he said. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.

Circle Officer (cantonment) Anshika Verma and the forensic team inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

