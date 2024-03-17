Left Menu

Rajasthan Police arrests 2 weapon smugglers in Dholpur

The accused escaped under the cover of mustard crop in the dark.The police recovered 20 illegal firearms and 32 live cartridges in the action.

The Anti Gangster Task Force of Rajasthan Police has caught two alleged smugglers who had come to supply illegal weapons to dacoits and local criminals in Rajasthan's Dholpur district. The force also seized 20 illegal firearms and 32 live cartridges from them in the Maniyan police station area.

ADG and task force head Dinesh MN said on Sunday that after interrogating both the alleged smugglers, a huge quantity of equipment used in manufacturing illegal weapons was also seized by raiding the illegal weapons manufacturing factory based on their information.

The police officer said that the task force team raided near Modi Dhaba on the Mangrol Road, where two persons standing with plastic bags allegedly tried to flee after seeing the police. The police team surrounded and caught both of them.

He said that the two arrested smugglers have been identified as Indralal Kushwaha (50), a resident of Madhya Pradesh, and Narendra Singh Kushwaha (38), a resident of Dholpur.

He said that on receiving information, the team took both the arrested smugglers along and raided the factory built in Narayan's farm on Saturday night. The accused escaped under the cover of mustard crop in the dark.

The police recovered 20 illegal firearms and 32 live cartridges in the action.

