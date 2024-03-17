Russia says it shot down a Ukrainian helicopter heading towards Belgorod region
Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 19:00 IST
Russian forces have shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 military helicopter which was heading towards Russia's Belgorod region, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday.
It said the helicopter had been shot down in Ukraine's Sumy region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
