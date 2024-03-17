Left Menu

Ghaziabad: Man held for raping doctor

Ghaziabad Police on Sunday arrested a man identified as Mintoo alias Sunil 42 for allegedly raping a 32-year-old doctor, who runs a clinic in a colony in Teela More police station area here.Shalimar Garden ACP Siddhartha Gautam said that Sunil had visited the womans clinic two years ago and befriended her.

17-03-2024
Ghaziabad Police on Sunday arrested a man identified as Mintoo alias Sunil (42) for allegedly raping a 32-year-old doctor, who runs a clinic in a colony in Teela More police station area here.

Shalimar Garden ACP Siddhartha Gautam said that Sunil had visited the woman's clinic two years ago and befriended her. The woman in her complaint to the police on Saturday said that Sunil had promised to tie knot with her. On this pretext, Sunil sexually and financially exploited her, the ACP said, citing the complaint lodged by the woman.

During this period, he took some videos and clicked obnoxious photos as well. He several times threatened the doctor to make her videos viral on social media, police said.

On Saturday night, Sunil reached her flat and forcibly raped her. When the woman's daughter opposed his bid, he molested and thrashed her, they said. Acting on the complaint, police arrested Sunil, the husband of Bhedapur village head of Baghpat district, on Sunday.

A case has been registered against him under sections 376 (punishment for rape), 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and POCSO Act, police said.

