Left Menu

Moldova dismisses reported drone strike in breakaway enclave as provocation

Officials in Moldova's pro-Russian, separatist Transdniestria enclave said a drone launched from Ukraine's Odesa region blew up a helicopter on military territory on Sunday, local media said, but pro-European Moldova immediately dismissed the report. The official Moldovan body that deals with Transdniestria, and a Ukrainian official, portrayed the incident at Tiraspol, the regional capital, as a provocation designed to sow panic in the region, after Telegram channels carried video of a small object flying into a military helicopter and blowing it up.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2024 00:46 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 00:46 IST
Moldova dismisses reported drone strike in breakaway enclave as provocation

Officials in Moldova's pro-Russian, separatist Transdniestria enclave said a drone launched from Ukraine's Odesa region blew up a helicopter on military territory on Sunday, local media said, but pro-European Moldova immediately dismissed the report.

The official Moldovan body that deals with Transdniestria, and a Ukrainian official, portrayed the incident at Tiraspol, the regional capital, as a provocation designed to sow panic in the region, after Telegram channels carried video of a small object flying into a military helicopter and blowing it up. "The reintegration bureau has contacted other government agencies and having studied the video and exchanged information, we announce this incident is an attempt to create panic in the region," the bureau said in a statement.

"The military equipment in the video has not been operational for several years," it added. "The Moldovan authorities in contact with the Ukrainian side do not confirm any attacks on Transdniestria." News outlet RBK Ukraine quoted Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's GUR intelligence directorate, as saying the incident at a military unit in Tiraspol was "a Russian provocation."

Russia's RIA news agency quoted the press service of the separatist region's ministry of state security as saying there were no casualties in the explosion, but law enforcement were on the scene and had opened an investigation. RIA said footage carried by the first television channel in Transdniestria showed the destruction of an Mi-M8T helicopter.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022 sparked fears that Moscow might seek to sweep west through southern Ukraine all the way to Transdniestria, linking up with its garrison there. Those fears faded in 2022 as Kyiv's troops beat back Russian forces to the eastern side of the Dnipro river. Tensions have periodically surged during the war and Moldova's relations with Moscow have frayed as it has set out on the path to EU membership. (Additional reporting; Writing by Elaine Monaghan in Washington; Editing by David Holmes)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024