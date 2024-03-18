Russia to send US a diplomatic note on secret service, TASS reports

The Russian embassy in the U.S. will send Washington a diplomatic note on Monday protesting the actions of the secret service during Russia's presidential election on Sunday, TASS state news agency reported.

Citing Russia's ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, TASS reported on Monday that secret service officers "allowed blocking the entrance to the Russian embassy and creating obstacles for Russian citizens who came to vote."

President Vladimir Putin won a record post-Soviet landslide in the election, cementing his already tight grip on power.

