Farmer killed by animal in UP

The incident took place in Amethi where a farmer, Shitala Prasad, was allegedly killed by an animal while guarding his fields in the Munshiganj area. Prasad, aged 45 and a resident of Darpipur village, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at District Hospital Gauriganj after being rushed there on Sunday night. Police are investigating the incident and have sent the body for post-mortem. The community is in shock over the tragic incident and mourning the loss of the farmer. More details are awaited as authorities continue to look into the circumstances surrounding Prasad's death.
A farmer guarding his fields in the Munshiganj area here was allegedly killed by an animal, police said on Monday.
Shitala Prasad (45) was a resident of Darpipur village, police said, adding that the incident occurred on Sunday night.
Prasad was seriously injured and taken to the District Hospital Gauriganj where doctors declared him dead, police said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem.
