Farmer killed by animal in UP

A farmer guarding his fields in the Munshiganj area here was allegedly killed by an animal, police said on Monday.

Shitala Prasad (45) was a resident of Darpipur village, police said, adding that the incident occurred on Sunday night.

Prasad was seriously injured and taken to the District Hospital Gauriganj where doctors declared him dead, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

