Left Menu

Farmer killed by animal in UP

The incident took place in Amethi where a farmer, Shitala Prasad, was allegedly killed by an animal while guarding his fields in the Munshiganj area. Prasad, aged 45 and a resident of Darpipur village, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at District Hospital Gauriganj after being rushed there on Sunday night. Police are investigating the incident and have sent the body for post-mortem. The community is in shock over the tragic incident and mourning the loss of the farmer. More details are awaited as authorities continue to look into the circumstances surrounding Prasad's death.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 18-03-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 10:52 IST
Farmer killed by animal in UP
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer guarding his fields in the Munshiganj area here was allegedly killed by an animal, police said on Monday.

Shitala Prasad (45) was a resident of Darpipur village, police said, adding that the incident occurred on Sunday night.

Prasad was seriously injured and taken to the District Hospital Gauriganj where doctors declared him dead, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024