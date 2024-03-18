Telangana Governor Tamilisai resigns
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-03-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 12:13 IST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation, the Raj Bhavan here said on Monday.
Tamilisai, who is also the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, has submitted her resignation to Droupadi Murmu, President of India.
''The Hon'ble Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has tendered her resignation with immediate effect. The resignation has been submitted to the Honourable President of India,'' an official communique said.
