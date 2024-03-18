At least 31,726 Palestinians killed in Israel's Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, Gaza health ministry says
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-03-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 13:54 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
More than 31,726 Palestinians have been killed and 73,792 have been injured in Israeli military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Monday.
Some 81 Palestinians were killed and 116 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.
