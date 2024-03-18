Left Menu

At least 31,726 Palestinians killed in Israel's Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, Gaza health ministry says

At least 31,726 Palestinians killed in Israel's Gaza offensive since Oct. 7, Gaza health ministry says
More than 31,726 Palestinians have been killed and 73,792 have been injured in Israeli military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Some 81 Palestinians were killed and 116 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

