EU needs to find new ways to increase aid to Ukraine, Latvia's Karins says

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 14:49 IST
EU needs to find new ways to increase aid to Ukraine, Latvia's Karins says
EU leaders need to think "outside the box" and invent new financial ways to increase military aid to Ukraine, Latvia's Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Monday.

"We need to look at European money, for example a common debt facility or bond to help kickstart aid and beef up the European defence industry. What we are good at is finding technical solutions for our political goals," Karins said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"Russia will not stop, it can only be stopped," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

