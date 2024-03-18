EU's Borrell hopes for approval of Ukraine military assistance fund at summit
"It has been discussed for weeks, I hope that today the minister will definitely approve that in order to increase our military support to Ukraine," he said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers. Last week, EU countries had agreed to provide 5 billion euros for military aid to Ukraine as part of a revamp of an EU-run assistance fund, handing Kyiv a timely boost as its forces struggle against Russia's invasion.
- Country:
- Belgium
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he hoped that European Union member states would on Monday approve a 5 billion euros ($5.45 billion) military assistance aid package for Ukraine at a European summit. "It has been discussed for weeks, I hope that today the minister will definitely approve that in order to increase our military support to Ukraine," he said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers.
Last week, EU countries had agreed to provide 5 billion euros for military aid to Ukraine as part of a revamp of an EU-run assistance fund, handing Kyiv a timely boost as its forces struggle against Russia's invasion. ($1 = 0.9179 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Josep Borrell
- European
- European Union
- Russia
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Soccer-Talking points from European soccer
EU aims to shift European arms industry to ‘war economy mode’
FACTBOX-European companies cut jobs as economy sputters
GLOBAL MARKETS-US, European stocks pause near record highs ahead of central bank actions, jobs data
European shares scale another record high on tech support