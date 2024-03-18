Left Menu

EU's Borrell hopes for approval of Ukraine military assistance fund at summit

"It has been discussed for weeks, I hope that today the minister will definitely approve that in order to increase our military support to Ukraine," he said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers. Last week, EU countries had agreed to provide 5 billion euros for military aid to Ukraine as part of a revamp of an EU-run assistance fund, handing Kyiv a timely boost as its forces struggle against Russia's invasion.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-03-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 15:01 IST
EU's Borrell hopes for approval of Ukraine military assistance fund at summit
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he hoped that European Union member states would on Monday approve a 5 billion euros ($5.45 billion) military assistance aid package for Ukraine at a European summit.

Last week, EU countries had agreed to provide 5 billion euros for military aid to Ukraine as part of a revamp of an EU-run assistance fund, handing Kyiv a timely boost as its forces struggle against Russia's invasion. ($1 = 0.9179 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

