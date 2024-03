Ukrainian shelling kills 2 in Russia's Belgorod, governor says

Two people were killed and four more wounded in Ukrainian shelling of the village of Nikolskoye in Russia's Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine, the local governor said on Monday.

Attacks on Belgorod have taken place frequently since 2022 but escalated in the run-up to Russia's presidential election which concluded on Sunday.

(Writing by Felix Light; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

