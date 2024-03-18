Left Menu

Goldman Sachs veteran Stephanie Cohen resigns

Goldman Sachs' Stephanie Cohen, global head of platform solutions, became the latest senior executive to depart the Wall Street giant on Monday after a 25-year-long stint. Cohen, who joined the bank as an analyst in 1999 and was given the prestigious partner rank in 2014, was most recently in charge of the bank's consumer platforms, an internal memo showed.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-03-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 19:50 IST
Goldman Sachs veteran Stephanie Cohen resigns
Representative Images Image Credit: Twitter (@GoldmanSachs)
  • Country:
  • United States

Goldman Sachs' Stephanie Cohen, global head of platform solutions, became the latest senior executive to depart the Wall Street giant on Monday after a 25-year-long stint.

Cohen, who joined the bank as an analyst in 1999 and was given the prestigious partner rank in 2014, was most recently in charge of the bank's consumer platforms, an internal memo showed. The business has been under the spotlight, especially after Goldman decided to scale back its consumer ambitions, which CEO David Solomon had championed for years.

Cohen, who is taking a new role at cloud services company Cloudflare, had taken a leave of absence in June. Her exit adds to a string of high-profile departures from Goldman Sachs in recent months, including global banking and markets co-head Jim Esposito, asset management executive Julian Salisbury and Dina Powell McCormick, former head of the sovereign business.

Cohen will become Cloudflare's first chief strategy officer, the cloud connectivity company said. Her departure was first reported by the Wall Street Journal earlier on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024