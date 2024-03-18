Left Menu

Mentally unstable woman kills self jumping off 14th floor in Gurugram

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 18-03-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 20:09 IST
Mentally unstable woman kills self jumping off 14th floor in Gurugram
A 27-year-old mentally unstable woman allegedly killed herself by jumping off the 14th floor of a residential society in the Sector 62 area, police said on Monday.

Shivika, a native of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, was a bachelor and had been living in the society for the last five years.

On Sunday evening, she jumped off the 14th floor of M3M Latitude Society where she lived.

The security guards and residents rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, police said.

The father of the woman works in a logistic company, a senior police officer said.

According to her family, Shivika had been suffering from a mental health problem since the death of her younger sister, who too had killed herself by jumping off a building in the same area four years ago.

''No suicide note was found from the spot. We handed over the body to kin after the post mortem,'' said Inspector Santosh Kumar, SHO, Sector 65 Police Station.

