State civil services officers attending 125th Induction Training Programme at LBSNAA calls on President Murmu

The President said that these days, tech-enabled and aware citizens track the delivery of every service being provided - whether public or private.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2024 07:14 IST | Created: 19-03-2024 07:14 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State civil services officers attending the 125th Induction Training Programme at LBSNAA called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (March 18, 2024).

Addressing the officers, the President said that they are at a position where they can be an inspiration to others. Each step that they take can motivate those around them to give their best for the progress of the department or the organisation. As IAS officers, they are required to develop an All-India perspective on administrative functioning and the policies and programmes of the Government.

The President said that these days, tech-enabled and aware citizens track the delivery of every service being provided - whether public or private. These are the days of FAQs and service providers proactively answer the queries and try their best to satisfy the customers. She stated that officers must adapt to this changing world of digital governance and enhance their capabilities accordingly. She urged them to make use of the latest technologies such as AI, blockchain and big data analytics for an efficient and smart administration.

The President said that this is the time when collaboration and convergence are the need of the hour. Collaboration among various stakeholders at the organisational, state, national and international level is necessary for obtaining the desired results in shorter time periods. Similarly, convergence of new ideas and new technologies with rich and varied experiences can bring such impactful changes that one cannot even imagine.

The President said that officers should always keep in mind sustainability and inclusiveness when they undertake any developmental work. With the world facing the threats of global warming and climate change, it is essential that they take innovative measures to adopt eco-friendly practices and promote sustainability. Inclusiveness is another major aspect of development which means encouraging participation and ensuring progress of all including the underprivileged and marginalised sections.

(With Inputs from PIB)

