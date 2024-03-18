FACTBOX-Trump's overlapping legal and political calendars

Former President Donald Trump faces a crowded schedule as he campaigns to win back the White House in the U.S. election while defending himself in four criminal cases. Here are some of the dates in Trump's legal and political calendar:

APRIL 16 The Supreme Court holds a hearing to consider whether a man involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol can be charged with "obstructing an official proceeding."

That could have implications for Trump, as that is one of the charges he is facing in a federal criminal case that accuses him of illegally trying to reverse his 2020 election loss. APRIL 25

The Supreme Court holds a hearing to consider Trump's claim that he is immune from prosecution for actions he took as president. Legal experts say the court is likely to reject his argument, but its decision to take up the matter has put the federal election-subversion case on hold.

The case had originally been scheduled for trial in early March, but might not take place until after the election. SOMETIME AFTER APRIL 25

Start of a New York state criminal trial in which Trump is accused of falsifying business records to cover up a hush-money payment to a porn star before the 2016 presidential election. The case had been scheduled to start on March 25, but the judge overseeing the case delayed it 30 days to give Trump's lawyers time to digest new evidence. The judge has set a hearing for March 25 to consider when to reschedule the start of trial.

JUNE The Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision on Trump's immunity claim by the end of June.

Experts say the court, which holds a 6-3 conservative majority, would need to issue a decision by early June to leave enough time for the trial to wrap up before the Nov. 5 Election Day. If Trump were to win back the White House, he would have the power to end both of his federal criminal cases. JULY 15-18

Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where Trump is expected to formally become the party's presidential nominee. Trump has already clinched enough delegates to win the nomination and all of his rivals have dropped out of the race. UNDETERMINED

A trial date has yet to be set in a racketeering case in Georgia, in which Trump and 14 co-defendants are charged with trying to overturn his 2020 defeat in that state. Four other defendants have pleaded guilty. Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis has proposed an August start date and has said the trial would last until 2025.

But the case was paused for three months due to allegations that Willis had a romantic relationship with a lawyer she hired for the case, which defense lawyers characterized as a conflict of interest. The judge overseeing the case ruled on March 15 that Willis could remain as prosecutor so long as the other lawyer was removed. The lawyer resigned. The judge has yet to set a trial date.

A federal judge in Florida likewise has yet to set a trial date for a criminal case that accuses Trump of unlawfully keeping classified government documents after leaving office and lying to officials who sought to recover them. U.S. Special Prosecutor Jack Smith has proposed a July 8 trial start to the Florida case. Trump's lawyers have floated Aug. 12, while also arguing that the case should be delayed until after the election. Trump's lawyers are also pressing to have the case dismissed.

NOV. 5 Election Day

