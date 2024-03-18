Mumbai Crime Branch nabs four persons for killing bus conductor in Nandurbar

Four persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a bus conductor after taking a contract of Rs 3 lakh for the crime and burning his body to destroy evidence, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said.

Nilesh Bacchu Patil (25), Lucky Kishore Bibare (19) and two minors were held from Gorai in the northern part of the metropolis for the murder of bus conductor Rajendra Marathe in Shahada in Nandurbar.

''They later chopped his body and burnt the pieces there to destroy evidence. His wife had registered a missing person case at Shahada police station last Thursday and his body parts were found two days later,'' the Crime Branch Unit 11 official said.

''Nandurbar police zeroed in on the four accused and on Monday found out they were in Gorai in Mumbai. They were arrested some time later after we were alerted. They have said they killed the bus conductor after being paid Rs 3 lakh by the deceased's brother-in-law Govind Suresh Sonar, who was nabbed in Nandurbar,'' Crime Branch Unit 11 Senior Inspector Vinayak Chavan said.

A video of the crime that they shot using a mobile phone has been found along with Rs 45,000 cash, he added.

