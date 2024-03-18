EU Foreign Ministers approve sanctions against violent settlers in West Bank, says Spain's Albares

EU foreign ministers on Monday have "unanimously" approved sanctions against violent settlers that harass Palestinians in the West Bank, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told reporters after meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.

"Today, we have approved, unanimously, the sanctions against the violent settlers that harass the Palestinians in the West Bank," he said,

