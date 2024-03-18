Left Menu

Gram panchayat official nabbed for bribery in Nagpur

A gram panchayat secretary in Nagpur was arrested on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.Ratnamala Loksingh Hirapure, secretary of the gram panchayat in Khangaon in Soaner tehsil was caught while accepting Rs 12,000 from a contractor, he said.The contractor had laid sewer lines and other civil works costing Rs 4 lakh.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-03-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 23:29 IST
Gram panchayat official nabbed for bribery in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

A gram panchayat secretary in Nagpur was arrested on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Ratnamala Loksingh Hirapure, secretary of the gram panchayat in Khangaon in Soaner tehsil was caught while accepting Rs 12,000 from a contractor, he said.

''The contractor had laid sewer lines and other civil works costing Rs 4 lakh. Hirapure sought 5 per cent as commission to sanction the amount. She has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act. A case was registered at Kelwad police station,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024