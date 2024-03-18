Gram panchayat official nabbed for bribery in Nagpur

A gram panchayat secretary in Nagpur was arrested on Monday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Ratnamala Loksingh Hirapure, secretary of the gram panchayat in Khangaon in Soaner tehsil was caught while accepting Rs 12,000 from a contractor, he said.

''The contractor had laid sewer lines and other civil works costing Rs 4 lakh. Hirapure sought 5 per cent as commission to sanction the amount. She has been charged under Prevention of Corruption Act. A case was registered at Kelwad police station,'' he said.

