Left Menu

Afghan asylum seeker convicted for New Mexico killing of Pakistani immigrant

All three men killed were of Afghan or Pakistani descent and prayed with Syed at Albuquerque's largest mosque. Syed has a record of criminal misdemeanors since he came to the United States, including a case of domestic violence.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2024 04:44 IST | Created: 19-03-2024 04:44 IST
Afghan asylum seeker convicted for New Mexico killing of Pakistani immigrant

A New Mexico jury on Monday found an Afghan asylum seeker guilty of murdering a Pakistani immigrant in one of three 2022 ambush-style shootings that terrified Muslims in the state's largest city.

Muhammad Syed, 53, faces life imprisonment for the first-degree murder of 41-year-old Aftab Hussein on July 26, 2022, in southeast Albuquerque. Syed is charged with two other 2022 killings of Muslim men that some national Muslim groups and media linked to sectarian violence, but police and Albuquerque's Islamic community blamed on interpersonal feuds.

"As best we can tell, the motive in this may truly be a random serial killer type of mentality that we will never understand," prosecuting attorney David Waymire told reporters after the verdict. During the week-long trial jurors heard how Syed's mobile phone showed he was in the area of the shooting when it happened and an examination of spent cartridges found at the scene matched a semi-automatic rifle found at Syed's home.

Syed is also charged with the killing of 27-year-old urban planner Muhammed Afzaal Hussain, on Aug. 1, 2022 and truck driver Naeem Hussain, who was shot four days later. Trials for the two other killings are expected this year. All three men killed were of Afghan or Pakistani descent and prayed with Syed at Albuquerque's largest mosque.

Syed has a record of criminal misdemeanors since he came to the United States, including a case of domestic violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleon to 24%; Reckitt says many cases filed against baby formula makers and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to cut stake in Sensodyne toothpaste-maker Haleo...

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Megacaps' rally lifts tech-heavy Nasdaq, Fed in focus

US STOCKS-Megacaps' rally lifts tech-heavy Nasdaq, Fed in focus

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US CDC urges measles vaccinations amid rising cases; EPA to ban last form of asbestos used in US and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC urges measles vaccinations amid rising cases; EP...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite network for US intelligence agency, sources say

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Musk's SpaceX is building spy satellite netw...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024