Left Menu

Olympics-International Olympic Committee says it was victim of Russian prank calls

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach was a victim of Russian prank calls, the IOC said on Thursday, as relations between the Olympic body and Russia quickly deteriorate following a Paris Olympics parade ban for their athletes over the war in Ukraine.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-03-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 23:09 IST
Olympics-International Olympic Committee says it was victim of Russian prank calls
  • Country:
  • Germany

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach was a victim of Russian prank calls, the IOC said on Thursday, as relations between the Olympic body and Russia quickly deteriorate following a Paris Olympics parade ban for their athletes over the war in Ukraine. The IOC said there had been fake calls made to the Olympic body and its president, with the callers presenting themselves as representatives of the African Union Commission and wanting to discuss the situation with Russia.

"There appears to have been a new incident in the Russian disinformation and defamation campaign against the International Olympic Committee and its President," the IOC said in a statement. "Fake calls purporting to be from the African Union Commission appear to have been made by the very same group that has already attacked a number of global political leaders and other high-ranking personalities in the same way."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in September had spoken of international fatigue with the conflict in Ukraine in a phone call with Russian pranksters, who have duped other Western politicians and celebrities in an effort to elicit frank, unguarded remarks. "During the calls, a person pretending to be the Chair of the African Union Commission wanted to have arguments in particular from the IOC against the politicisation of sport by the Russian government, in order to prepare a statement against such politicisation," the IOC said.

It did not provide details of the conversations or say how many calls had been made. On Tuesday, the IOC announced a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Paris Games opening ceremony parade, due to the war in Ukraine.

That prompted a sharp response from Moscow, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying on Wednesday the IOC's decision was "the destruction of the idea of Olympism" and an infringement on the athletes' interests. Relations between Russia, which hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, and the IOC have turned sour in recent months.

Russians and Belarusians will compete as neutral athletes in Paris, without their flags and anthems, and the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee in October for recognising regional Olympic councils for Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine -- Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. Russia, whose Sochi Olympics with a price tag of more than $51 billion were the most expensive summer or winter Games at the time, is planning to organise its own multi-national Friendship Games in September, further angering the IOC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is declared election winner

Indonesia's defence minister, accused of abuses under dictatorship, is decla...

 Indonesia
2
China changes tack on water politics

China changes tack on water politics

 Australia
3
Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil price cap

Russia says United States unlikely to agree Ukrainian idea of lower oil pric...

 Global
4
Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

Action needed to stem multi-year upsurge in cholera cases worldwide

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024