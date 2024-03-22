Blinken says US still pushing for Gaza ceasefire deal

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday the United States was continuing to push for an agreement on the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza amid ongoing talks in Doha.

Blinken said there remains difficult work to get to an agreement but "I continue to believe it's possible."

Blinken also said Israel still needs to do more to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

