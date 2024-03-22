Chairman says EU "reviewing" use of Russian assets for Ukraine
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-03-2024 02:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 02:08 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union was "reviewing the progress to use windfall profits from Russian immobilised assets for Ukraine, including military support", the chairman of a Brussels summit of the bloc's leaders said on Thursday.
"We are speeding up our military support — ammunition, missiles, air defence systems," European Council President Charles Michel said on X.
