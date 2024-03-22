Sixteen US states sue federal government over ban on LNG permit
Updated: 22-03-2024
Sixteen U.S. states, including Texas, have filed a lawsuit to challenge the federal government's ban on approving applications to export liquefied natural gas, the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Thursday.
The lawsuit argues the federal government lacks the authority to broadly deny those permits.
