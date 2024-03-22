US military says it destroyed ballistic missiles launched by Houthis
The U.S. military on Thursday said it had destroyed two anti-ship ballistic missiles and an unmanned surface vessel launched by Houthis from Yemen.
"It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to coalition and merchant vessels in the region," U.S. Central Command wrote on social media site X.
