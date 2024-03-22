Images of shooting in Moscow 'hard to watch,' White House says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-03-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 23:55 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House said on Friday that images of shooting in the Russian capital were "horrible and just hard to watch."
As many as five gunmen dressed in camouflage clothing opened fire with automatic weapons at people in the Crocus City Hall music venue near Moscow, leaving an unknown number of people dead and injured, video footage from the scene showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The White House
- Moscow
- Crocus City Hall
- Russian
Advertisement