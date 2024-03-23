Russian FSB: we taking 'all necessary measures' after shooting in a concert hall near Moscow -Ifax
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said it is taking "all necessary measures" in connection with the shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Friday.
Russian ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova called the incident a "terrorist attack."
