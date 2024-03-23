UN Security Council condemns 'heinous, cowardly terrorist attack' at Moscow concert hall
The United Nations Security Council on Friday condemned what it called the "heinous and cowardly terrorist attack" at a concert hall in Moscow that killed at least 40 people and wounded 145.
Islamic State, the militant group that once sought control over swathes of Iraq and Syria, claimed responsibility for the attack.
