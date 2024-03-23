Left Menu

Jaishankar to visit Singapore from March 23-25; to meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Singapore for three days, meeting top leaders like PM Lee Hsien Loong. The visit highlights the strong bond between both countries and will focus on regional and global developments. Jaishankar will deliver a lecture on India's global aspirations and engage with the Indian community.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 23-03-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 10:19 IST
Jaishankar to visit Singapore from March 23-25; to meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong
EAM Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be on a three-day visit to Singapore from Saturday, during which he will meet the top leaders of the country, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, according to an official statement.

Jaishankar’s visit underscores the close friendship between Singapore and India and will be a good opportunity for both sides to exchange views on regional and global developments as well as to continue discussions on the good progress in bilateral cooperation, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

''India's EAM Dr S Jaishankar will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, and Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean during his visit to Singapore,'' the statement said.

He will also meet his counterpart Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, and Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam.

Jaishankar will deliver the NUS Institute of South Asian Studies’ (ISAS) lecture on “Why Bharat Matters” on Saturday during which he will examine India’s quest to ascend the global hierarchy and the challenges ahead, the statement said.

Dr Jaishankar will also interact with the Indian community on Sunday at an event organised by the High Commission of India here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

Zara Anand on tied 12th after Day 3, in race for top-10 finish

 New Zealand
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer therapy; US surgeons perform first pig-to-human kidney transplant and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA grants full approval to AbbVie's ovarian cancer ...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks edge back down from latest all-time highs

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024