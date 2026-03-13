TDB-DST Supports India–Singapore Project to Produce CO₂-Free Hydrogen Using AI

In a significant step toward advancing clean energy technologies, the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has extended support to APChemi Private Limited for a joint India–Singapore project aimed at producing carbon-free hydrogen and high-value nanomaterials using advanced plasma technology.

The project, titled “AI-Integrated Microwave Plasma System for Controlled Synthesis of Functional Carbon Nanostructures and Diamond-Graphene Hybrid Materials,” is being implemented under the Indo–Singapore Call for Proposals, which promotes international collaboration in emerging technologies.

AI-Driven Reactor to Produce Hydrogen Without CO₂

The initiative will develop an AI-integrated microwave plasma reactor capable of converting methane into hydrogen and advanced carbon materials without generating carbon dioxide emissions.

The system uses specially designed swirling vortex nozzles to enhance microwave energy absorption, allowing efficient splitting of methane into hydrogen gas and carbon radicals.

While APChemi Private Limited will lead the development of industrial-scale systems for gas separation, carbon collection, and product processing, the Singapore-based partner Commsens will contribute advanced real-time plasma diagnostics and AI-driven control systems to optimise reactor performance.

Pilot Plant to Produce Hydrogen and Advanced Carbon Materials

The planned pilot facility will simultaneously generate clean hydrogen and high-value carbon nanomaterials, enabling a dual-revenue model.

The facility is designed to produce:

Around 4 kg of hydrogen per hour

Approximately 12 kg per hour of advanced carbon materials, including functional carbon nanostructures and diamond–graphene hybrid materials

Such materials have significant applications in energy storage, electronics, batteries, and advanced manufacturing.

Commercialisation of premium carbon products could help offset hydrogen production costs, improving the economic viability of clean hydrogen technologies.

Microwave Plasma Pyrolysis Technology

The project is based on microwave plasma pyrolysis, a high-temperature plasma process that splits hydrocarbons such as methane into hydrogen and solid carbon.

Unlike conventional hydrogen production methods that release carbon dioxide, plasma pyrolysis generates solid carbon instead of CO₂, making it a potentially climate-friendly hydrogen production pathway.

Compared to water electrolysis, the technology can offer higher energy efficiency when optimised systems are deployed.

It also produces valuable carbon materials such as:

Graphite

Carbon black

Graphene

These materials are widely used in battery manufacturing, electronics, and advanced materials research.

Artificial Intelligence to Optimise Plasma Reactions

A distinctive feature of the system is the integration of artificial intelligence into reactor control systems.

AI algorithms will continuously monitor key parameters such as:

Microwave power levels

Gas feed rates

Electron density

Plasma temperature

Machine learning models will dynamically optimise reaction conditions to maximize hydrogen output, improve energy efficiency, and tailor the structure of carbon materials for different industrial applications.

Strengthening India–Singapore Technology Collaboration

Speaking on the initiative, Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, Technology Development Board, highlighted the importance of international partnerships in addressing global energy challenges.

He noted that the Indo–Singapore collaboration framework combines strengths in artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and clean energy technologies, enabling the development of globally competitive solutions.

Officials said such collaborations help accelerate technology commercialization and industrial deployment of innovative clean energy solutions.

Boost for India’s Clean Energy and Hydrogen Ecosystem

Promoters of APChemi Private Limited welcomed the support extended by the Technology Development Board and emphasised that the project will accelerate the commercialisation of next-generation plasma technologies for clean hydrogen production.

Experts believe that the successful deployment of this technology could strengthen India’s clean hydrogen ecosystem, support the country’s energy transition goals, and contribute to global efforts toward sustainable energy systems.