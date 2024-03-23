FSB tells Putin: 11 detained after concert attack -Ifax

Russia's FSB security service told President Vladimir Putin that 11 people had been detained following Friday's deadly attack near Moscow, including four people directly involved, Interfax cited the Kremlin as saying on Saturday.

Further work was underway to identify more accomplices, Interfax quoted the Kremlin as saying. (Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

