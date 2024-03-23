Putin, Lukashenko ready to cooperate in fight against terrorism - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-03-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 14:40 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko confirmed their readiness to work together in the fight against terrorism in a phone call, the TASS news agency quoted the Kremlin as saying on Saturday.
Russia has arrested 11 people including four suspected gunmen in connection with a shooting rampage that killed 93 people in a concert hall near Moscow, the Kremlin said on Saturday.
