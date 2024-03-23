Left Menu

UN’s Guterres begins solidarity mission to Egypt and Jordan amid regional crises

UN News | Updated: 23-03-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 17:34 IST
UN’s Guterres begins solidarity mission to Egypt and Jordan amid regional crises
In the face of escalating conflicts and humanitarian crises, UN Secretary- General António Guterres is set to embark on his annual Ramadan solidarity trip, commencing this weekend in Cairo, Egypt. The trip, which coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, takes place amid turbulent times, particularly with the ongoing conflict in Gaza. In a tradition that started when he served as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to shine a light on Muslim communities in distress, Mr. Guterres is slated to arrive in Cairo on Saturday, where he will reiterate his urgent calls for a humanitarian ceasefire and the cessation of violence, notably in Gaza and Sudan. His visit underscores the UN's commitment to addressing pressing humanitarian concerns in conflict zones. During his time in Egypt, the Secretary-General will journey to northern Sinai, a region deeply impacted by conflict. There, he will visit a hospital in El-Arish, demonstrating solidarity with those affected by the violence. Additionally, he will meet with UN humanitarian workers in Rafah on the Egyptian side, discussing strategies to alleviate the suffering of those caught in the midst of conflict. ![UN Secretary-General António Guterres speaks with UN News about his annual Ramadan solidarity visits. \(file\)](https://global.unitednations.entermediadb.net/assets/mediadb/services/module/asset/downloads/preset/Libraries/Production%20Library/05-04-2023_SG_Ramadan.jpg/image1024x768.jpg) UN video UN Secretary-General António Guterres speaks with UN News about his annual Ramadan solidarity visits. (file) ## **Annual Ramadan solidarity trip** In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, Mr. Guterres will partake in a Ramadan iftar with refugees from Sudan, who have fled their homeland due to ongoing hostilities there. He is expected to emphasize the importance of peace and stability, particularly during the sacred month of Ramadan, urging all parties to observe a cessation of hostilities. Moreover, the Secretary-General will engage in discussions with Egyptian officials, furthering diplomatic efforts to address regional challenges and foster cooperation in conflict resolution. ## **Visits to UNRWA in Jordan** Following his engagements in Cairo, Mr. Guterres will proceed to Amman, Jordan, continuing his Ramadan solidarity trip. In Jordan, he will visit facilities of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, which provides essential services to the population, highlighting the UN's commitment to supporting vulnerable communities amid crises. During his time in Amman, the Secretary-General will share in a Ramadan iftar with Palestine refugees and UN staff, underscoring the importance of compassion and unity during times of adversity. He is also scheduled to hold meetings with Jordanian officials, reinforcing collaborative efforts to address regional challenges and promote peace and stability. As the world grapples with ongoing conflicts and humanitarian emergencies, Secretary-General Guterres' Ramadan solidarity trip serves as a reminder of the UN's unwavering commitment to upholding humanitarian principles and fostering peace in the most challenging of circumstances. ### _More to come..._

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024