Man caught red-handed for snatching mobile outside Niti Aayog gate

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 20:28 IST
A 30-year-old man was caught red-handed while fleeing with the mobile phone of a woman near Niti Aayog in the Parliament Street area, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place outside the main gate of Niti Ayog on Friday afternoon.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said the victim, Sheetal, along with her husband and friend, was crossing the road in front of Niti Aayog when they were pounced on by a snatcher.

The accused, later identified as Asif, snatched Sheetal's phone and was trying to flee when the three chased him down, he said.

The snatcher again ran after hitting Sheetal, however, the entire commotion was noticed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhinendra Jain, who was passing from the street in his along with Assistant sub inspector Ravinder and head constable Sukhveer.

''They immediately acted and nabbed Asif from the spot and recovered the mobile phone,'' Mahla said.

The local police were called and Jain, who is posted in the south district, handed him over to them.

The whole act was caught in a CCTV camera installed at the main gate of Niti Aayog, police said.

During interrogation, Asif told police that he was accompanied by his associate Mohammad Shahbaz, who managed to escape.

Mohammad Shahbaz was later arrested from east Delhi at Asif's instance.

A case under section 392 (robbery) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) was registered against both the accused and further interrogated, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

