Left Menu

15 poachers arrested, 20 firearms seized during raids in Odisha's Balasore district

Police have arrested 15 poachers and seized as many as 20 country-made firearms from them during a raid in Kuldhia forest range area in Odishas Balasore district. The joint operation was conducted by officials from Kuldiha Forest Range, Similipal Tiger Project and Nilgiri police.

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 23-03-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 20:41 IST
15 poachers arrested, 20 firearms seized during raids in Odisha's Balasore district
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested 15 poachers and seized as many as 20 country-made firearms from them during a raid in Kuldhia forest range area in Odisha's Balasore district. The joint operation was conducted by officials from Kuldiha Forest Range, Similipal Tiger Project and Nilgiri police. ''After three days of operation, 15 poachers were arrested and 20 country-made rifles seized,'' a police officer said.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath on Saturday said, ''In the joint raid, Berhampur police and Kuldiha forest range officials seized the illegal country-made weapons.'' She said, ''Seven people have been apprehended under Section 25-(1-A) of Arms Act and further investigation going on.'' The raid was conducted after two green brigade personnel sustained gunshot injuries near Panchalingeswar beat in Kuldiha forest on Monday night, officials said.

The operation also unearthed an illegal arms unit adjoining the forest area and several gun-making items were seized, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024