Mizoram: Huge cache of arms, ammunition seized near India-Myanmar border, 1 arrested
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 23-03-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 21:25 IST
A huge cache of arms and ammunition were seized and a Myanmar national was arrested in Mizoram's Champai district, the Assam Rifles said in a statement on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and the Mizoram Police made the seizure from Zokhawthar near the India-Myanmar border on Friday, it said.
Among the items seized are an M4 assault rifle with magazine, a German-made pistol with magazine, two double-barrel rifles, two single-barrel rifles, 20 rounds of 5.56 mm, six rounds of 9 mm and two helmets, it added.
