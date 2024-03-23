Left Menu

Rs 1.95 lakh cash recovered from vehicle in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Police on Saturday recovered Rs 1.95 lakh cash from a car in Ramgarh district, an official said.The vehicle, which was stopped at an interstate check post under Barlangla police station as part of a routine drill, was on way to West Bengal, he added.Following guidelines of the Election Commission of India ECI, the seizure has been reported to the Income Tax department, the official confirmed.

Updated: 23-03-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 21:40 IST
Rs 1.95 lakh cash recovered from vehicle in Jharkhand
Jharkhand Police on Saturday recovered Rs 1.95 lakh cash from a car in Ramgarh district, an official said.

The vehicle, which was stopped at an interstate check post under Barlangla police station as part of a routine drill, was on way to West Bengal, he added.

Following guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the seizure has been reported to the Income Tax department, the official confirmed. Chandan Kumar, the deputy commissioner and district election officer, told PTI that the vehicle was intercepted at the interstate check post in Ramgarh district while heading towards West Bengal, resulting in the recovery of Rs 1.95 lakh cash.

Kumar highlighted that carrying cash exceeding Rs 50,000 without proper documentation can lead to seizure, as per ECI directives. Banks have been instructed to provide customers with QR codes upon cash withdrawals exceeding Rs 50,000. Failure to present the QR code to authorities may result in cash confiscation. This measure aims to curb the illicit flow of cash during the upcoming parliamentary election, he added.

The district falls within the Hazaribag parliamentary segment, scheduled for polling on May 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

