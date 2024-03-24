Zelenskiy says Putin seeking ways to divert blame for concert massacre
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-03-2024 04:09 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 01:31 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was seeking ways to divert blame for a massacre at a concert hall near Moscow on Friday.
He said it was "absolutely predictable" that Putin had remained silent for 24 hours before tying the shooting rampage to Ukraine and that the hundreds of thousands of "terrorists" Putin had sent to fight and be killed in the war in Ukraine would "definitely be enough" to stop terrorists at home.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- Moscow
- Putin
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Microsoft says it hasn't been able to shake Russian state hackers
Microsoft says it hasn't been able to shake Russian state hackers
Who are the Russian dissidents still serving time after Alexei Navalny died behind bars?
Traffic briefly suspended over Crimea bridge, Russian authorities say
Traffic suspended over Crimea bridge, Russian authorities say