Israel conducts air raid on Baalbek, Hezbollah stronghold in Lebanon
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-03-2024 04:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 04:35 IST
Israel conducted an air raid on Baalbek, Hezbollah's stronghold in eastern Lebanon, two security sources told Reuters on Saturday.
