PM Modi Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Selective Outrage over' Shehzade' Remarks, Highlights Nawab Atrocities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting India's Rajas and Maharajas, but remaining silent on the atrocities committed by Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans and Badshahs for the sake of appeasement politics.

Addressing a mega public meeting here, he said, ''Congress has ensured the writings of our history and our freedom struggle with an eye on appeasement and vote bank. Even today, the Congress' shehzade (prince) is carrying forward that sin. You might have heard Congress' shehzade's recent statement -- he says Bharath's Rajas and Maharajas were atyachari (oppressive),'' Modi said.

''He (Gandhi) has accused them (Rajas and Maharajas) of usurping the lands and properties of people and poor...Congress' shehzade has insulted great personalities like Chatrapati Shivajji Maharaj and Kittur Rani Channamma, whose administration and patriotism inspires us even today,'' the prime minister said.

Recalling the contribution of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family for which they are respected across the country even today, the PM said, ''the Congress' shehzade statements were intentional, aimed at vote bank politics and appeasement.'' ''Shahzade spoke ill about Raja, Maharajas, but the shahzade's mouth was locked regarding the 'atyachar' that Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans and Badshas committed in India's history. His mouth was shut on them, but on Raja, Maharajas he speaks ill and insults them,'' he said.

Noting that Gandhi cannot remember Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's oppressions, Modi said, ''he (Aurangzeb) impured a number of our temples and destroyed them. Congress is happily making alliances with parties that praise Aurangzeb...they don't remember people who destroyed our religious places, indulged in killing, killing of cows. They don't remember the Nawab, who played a role in the partition of India.'' He further recalled the contributions of the Raja of Banaras in setting up Banaras Hindu University, and Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar in the reconstruction of temples.

''It was the Maharaja of Baroda who had identified the talent of Ambedkar...the Congress's shehzade doesn't remember the contributions of Rajas and Maharajas. For vote bank they show the guts of speaking against Rajas and Maharajas, but don't have strength to speak against Nawabs, sultans and Badshahs,'' he said adding that Congress' appeasement mindset has come out in the open before the country, and the same reflects in their manifesto.

Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, party's candidate from Belgaum (Belagavi) and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and Chikkodi candidate Annasaheb Shankar Jolle, were among those present.

Since the time Congress came to power in Karnataka, law and order situation in the entire state has worsened, Modi alleged, recalling the atrocity against an adivasi woman in Belagavi and killing of a Jain monk in Chikkodi. These incidents were shameful and degraded Karnataka's pride.

Citing the recent murder of a Hubballi student, Neha Hiremath, at her college premises that created ''sensation'' in the country, he said, the family sought action, but Congress government gave priority to appeasement. ''For them, the lives of daughters like Neha have no value, they think only about their vote bank.'' Even when there was a bomb blast in a Bengaluru's cafe, the Congress government did not take it seriously initially; they even termed it a cylinder blast. ''Why are you -- Congress -- lying to the people of the country, if you can't, leave and go home.'' The Congress for the sake of votes is taking support of banned PFI -- the anti national organisation that supported terrorism. ''To win one seat in Wayanad, are you surrendering to them? BJP has banned PFI and has put its leaders behind bars.'' Modi said.

