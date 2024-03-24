Left Menu

Assam: Land sale among two communities prohibited for 3 months

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-03-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 12:03 IST
Assam: Land sale among two communities prohibited for 3 months
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has stopped selling of lands between two different communities for three months to avoid any possible ''conflict on communal lines'' ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Issuing a notification, the Revenue and Disaster Management Authority claimed that the intelligence agencies have informed the government of several cases of attempted transfer of land by fraudulent means in some places.

As per the input, ''land is being forced to transfer to some religious communities from some other religious communities'', it added.

''...attempts are being made on the part of vested interest to create conflict on communal lines, particularly in the run-up to the ensuing elections to the House of Parliament Constituencies,'' stated the notification, signed by Revenue & Disaster Management Principal Secretary Gyanendra Dev Tripathi on March 7.

In view of this fact, the government directed that all cases for grant of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for sale of land, where buyer and seller belong to different religions, shall be kept in abeyance for a period of three months from the date of issue of the notification.

''However, if the District Commissioner is of the view that grant of such NOC is absolutely necessary for attending circumstances and will not lead to any breach of law and order, the same may be issued with prior concurrence of Inspector General of Registration, Assam,'' Tripathi said.

The voting of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam will take place at 28,645 polling stations in three phases on April 19, 26 and May 7, while the counting of votes will be on June 4 after completion of the entire seven-phase voting across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024