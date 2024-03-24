Left Menu

Rewari factory boiler blast incident: Toll climbs to 14

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 12:55 IST
Rewari factory boiler blast incident: Toll climbs to 14
  • Country:
  • India

Four workers, who were injured in a boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing facility in Haryana's Rewari, have died, taking the death toll in the incident to 14, police said on Sunday.

While three of them died at the PGIMS, Rohtak on Saturday, one passed away on Sunday, Inspector Jagdish Chand, SHO of Dharuhera (Rewari) police station, said.

The blast took place at the manufacturing facility in Dharuhera industrial area on March 16, leaving 40 workers injured.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had on Wednesday met the victims at the hospital.

Saini had said he had already ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and the government will take appropriate action based on its findings.

The police on last Sunday had registered a case in connection with the boiler blast. The contractor and others have been booked in the case.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Raj Kumar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024