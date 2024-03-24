One fisherman drowns, three missing in Tripura's Dumbur lake
One fisherman drowned and three others were missing in Dumbur lake in Tripura's Dhalai district, police said on Sunday.
The body of a fisherman Hari Das (45) was recovered while search operation is on for three other missing, said a senior police officer.
''Four fishermen of Gandacherra sub-division ventured out to catch fish on Saturday. They had taken shelter in a tent in the middle of the lake amidst the heavy storm. Due to strong wind, the tent collapsed and they were submerged in the lake'', he said.
A police team rushed to the spot on Sunday morning and initiated a massive search operation and recovered the body of Hari Das, he said, adding the divers are still carrying out an operation to find the missing fishermen.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed shock over the death of fishermen in Dumbur lake.
''Have received information about the death of four fishermen due to a heavy storm who went to Dumbur lake to catch fish. The administration and police have already taken up follow-up action after the tragic incident. One body has already been recovered while the operation is still on. I convey my condolence to the bereaved families and the government will stand by the victim's family in this difficult time'', Saha wrote in a Facebook post.
