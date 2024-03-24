Left Menu

One fisherman drowns, three missing in Tripura's Dumbur lake

Due to strong wind, the tent collapsed and they were submerged in the lake, he said.A police team rushed to the spot on Sunday morning and initiated a massive search operation and recovered the body of Hari Das, he said, adding the divers are still carrying out an operation to find the missing fishermen.Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed shock over the death of fishermen in Dumbur lake.Have received information about the death of four fishermen due to a heavy storm who went to Dumbur lake to catch fish.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 24-03-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 12:57 IST
One fisherman drowns, three missing in Tripura's Dumbur lake
  • Country:
  • India

One fisherman drowned and three others were missing in Dumbur lake in Tripura's Dhalai district, police said on Sunday.

The body of a fisherman Hari Das (45) was recovered while search operation is on for three other missing, said a senior police officer.

''Four fishermen of Gandacherra sub-division ventured out to catch fish on Saturday. They had taken shelter in a tent in the middle of the lake amidst the heavy storm. Due to strong wind, the tent collapsed and they were submerged in the lake'', he said.

A police team rushed to the spot on Sunday morning and initiated a massive search operation and recovered the body of Hari Das, he said, adding the divers are still carrying out an operation to find the missing fishermen.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed shock over the death of fishermen in Dumbur lake.

''Have received information about the death of four fishermen due to a heavy storm who went to Dumbur lake to catch fish. The administration and police have already taken up follow-up action after the tragic incident. One body has already been recovered while the operation is still on. I convey my condolence to the bereaved families and the government will stand by the victim's family in this difficult time'', Saha wrote in a Facebook post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

China commerce minister meets Apple, Hynix chiefs

 China
2
Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Vitaliy Yuzhilin: Navigating Success in Maritime Industry and Legislation

Global
3
Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "fortunate" to receive 150,000 doses of vaccines during COVID

Bhutan's Health Minister lauds India's Maitri initiative, says country was "...

 Bhutan
4
Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refusing to hold assembly session

Pakistan: Opposition holds protest against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt for refus...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024