Jaipur factory fire: Locals demand factory owner's arrest, compensation for victims' kin

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-03-2024 13:16 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 13:16 IST
Jaipur factory fire: Locals demand factory owner's arrest, compensation for victims' kin
  • Country:
  • India

Locals in Jaipur's Bassi area where a fire in a chemical plant killed six people prevented the police from sending the bodies to the mortuary and are demanding the factory owner's arrest and compensation for the victims' kin.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Kavendra Sagar on Sunday said the police are trying to pacify the locals so that the bodies can be shifted to the mortuary. Six people were killed and one was injured in the fire that broke out late on Saturday after an explosion in the boiler. While five people died on the spot, one succumbed at Sawai Man Singh Hospital. Another injured person is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Five victims were identified as Hiralal Gurjar, Gokul Harijan, Krishna Gujar, Manohar and Babulal Meena. The locals and relatives of the victims have blocked the Benada-Shreeji Road near the factory and are demanding compensation to the families, government jobs for kin and arrest of the factory owner.

