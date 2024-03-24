Left Menu

Palm Sunday celebrated with religious fervour in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 24-03-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 13:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Palm Sunday was celebrated with religious fervour across Mizoram as processions were taken out and prayer services were held.

The celebration began with processions in Aizawl and other towns and villages, where children carrying palm leaves chanted 'Hosanna' to mark the entry of Jesus Christ to Jerusalem ahead of his crucifixion and later resurrection.

Special prayers were held, hymns sung and sermons delivered in churches of various denominations across the state.

According to the Bible, Jesus Christ rode into Jerusalem on a donkey on the last Sunday before his crucifixion.

During his entry, people spread their cloaks and palm branches on the streets and shouted 'Hosanna', which is a liturgical word used as a cry of praise.

